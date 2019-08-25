news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA

Ho, Aug. 25 GNA - The Volta Regional Executive of National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed gratitude to the delegates for peaceful and successful end of parliamentary primaries.

Mr James Gunu, Regional Secretary of the Party in release signed and copied to Ghana News Agency also congratulated all candidates elected in the primaries to contest the 2020 Parliamentary elections on the ticket of the NDC.

“We also congratulate the unsuccessful contestants for their show of comradeship in deepening our democratic credentials."

The release urged all members of the Party to as a matter of urgency, put the primaries behind, to ensure unity and cohesion of the party at all levels and remain focus to win the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

“We also thank the Electoral Commission (EC), Ghana Police Service, the Media, Regional Council of Elders, Constituency Electoral Committees, Regional and National Elections Supervisors, Members of the Regional and Constituency Elections Directorates, Party Executives, and everybody who contributed to the success of the elections," it said.

GNA