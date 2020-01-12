news, story, article

Ho, Jan. 12, GNA - The Volta Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sunday ended a three-day fasting and prayer session to mark the beginning of 2020 electioneering and political activities.



Regional and constituency executives of the Party and some Members of Parliament joined Friday Muslim prayers at Old Zongo Mosque, Ho Workers Estate.

They also worshiped with the Xorla Seventh Day Adventist Church before climaxing with Sunday worship at the Winners Chapel International at Ho Dome.

Mr James Gunu, the Regional Secretary of the Party, said the spiritual activity was to seek the face of God ahead of the December general election.

Mr George Loh, the Volta Regional Vice Chairman of the NDC, said the exercise had cleared all barriers for the Party to win the December polls.

"It is good we are here at the Winners Chapel because we are winning this year's elections. 2020 is indeed a year of breaking limits and enough is enough for the challenges facing Ghana. We are breaking those limits for victory in 2020," he said.

The Church prayed for total peace for Ghana before, during and after the elections.

