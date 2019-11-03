news, story, article

By Maxwell Awumah, GNA



Ho, Nov 03, GNA - Visually impaired voters have unanimously advocated for the sanctity of the voting processes to ensure a true secrecy of the ballot during voting at the upcoming District level Elections and Referendum as well as future exercises.

They alleged that lack of secrecy of the voting process defeats the tenets of the exercise and an abuse of the rights of the visually impaired and other people with physical disability.

Mr Christian Dzisianu, Chairman, Ghana Blind Union Association said the secrecy of the ballot is undermined, when one's choice of voting becomes a public matter.

The group raised these concerns at a sensitisation workshop in Ho.

The workshop, which is part of public education strategy of the Electoral Commission to ensure the dissemination of adequate knowledge and full participation of members in the incoming elections on December 17, this year.

It was under the theme, enhancing the participation of virtually impaired voters in the 2019 District Assembly/Unit Committee Election and Referendum.

Mr Eric Dzakpasu, Deputy Volta Regional Director of EC said the workshop is to collate their views and make it part of the EC's working principles and adhered to in future elections.

He said EC would laise with the executives of their Associations to collate numbers across the country and build the tactile ballot jackets according to their demands.

The group was taking through the use of 'tactile ballot jacket' as would be applicable on voting day on December 17.

GNA