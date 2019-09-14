news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 14, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has condemned the increasing spate of violence against police personnel, saying such acts must not continue.



He said recent attacks on police officers resulting in their death cannot be tolerated.

"I condemn this attacks in no uncertain terms and I assure the Police Service and the general public that such criminal acts would not go unpunished," he said at the 49th Cadet Officers graduation parade of the Ghana Police Academy at Tesano near Accra.

143 Cadet Officers graduated from the Academy after six months of training and are now Assistant Superintendents of Police.

President Akufo-Addo was emphatic that no one deserved to be killed in any criminal or extra judicial circumstance.

He said personnel of the Police Service should not be seen as enemies, but as partners in the fight against crime.

Noting the prompt arrest of the perpetrators of the recent killing of police officers by the Service, President Akufo-Addo said the Ghanaian people expect that such rapid arrest would also be carried out when the victims were ordinary citizens.

He said Ghanaians and the family of the girls who got missing in Takoradi were anxiously waiting news on the whereabouts or what had become of the girls, and hoped the police would respond soon.

"In the same vein, any police officer who breaks the law and abuses the freedom and human rights of any member of society must not be spared and should be made to face the full rigours of the law.

The President said government was sparing no effort to ensure that the security agencies, including; the police service, were adequately resourced to make them efficient and effective to respond to the security challenges of the country.

He pointed out that while government did its part to resource the service, it was important that discipline and effective supervision remained a key rule of engagement, because without that "winning public confidence and support to fight crime would remain an unattainable objective."

"The prevention of crime is a shared responsibility between the police and the public... And without mutual respect, confidence and support of the public, it would be extremely difficult to prevent and detect crime," he stated.

President Akufo-Addo said it was important that the service salvaged its image which dipped as a result of the involvement of some police officers in corrupt practices.

"I urge you to join the fight against corruption in the Service. It can no longer be the status quo.

"The citizenry can only have confidence in the service, when it is seen to be honest and prepared to enforce the law without fear or favour," he said.

The President was confident the present leadership of the Service would step up the trend and urged the new officers to assist in that direction

He urged them to maintain a healthy relationship with the civilian population in line with the tenets of national cohesion

President assured that government was determined to create a security service that was professional and efficient in the discharge of its duties to guarantee the peace and cohesion of the society.

