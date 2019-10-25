news, story, article

Accra, Oct 25, GNA - The Chairman of the Tema West Constituency branch of the New Patriotic Party, Dennis Amfo-Sefa, has revealed that there is a groundswell of serious support for the retention of President Akufo-Addo.



Speaking at a news conference in Accra, Mr. Amfo Sefah, popularly known as Nana Boakye, revealed that the same wave of support was available for the Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah.

“Ladies and gentlemen, fellow party true-bloods, as your Chairman in Tema West, I am pleased to announce to you that the support for the President and MP is so compelling that if we maintain things this way, we are likely to increase the gap with which we beat the NDC in the constituency,” Nana Boakye said.

According to him, the winning gap for 2020 could be as yawning as 18,000 votes, some 2,000 increment from the 2016 gap of about 16,000 votes.

The NPP Chairman said the assurances of victory have mainly come from the grassroots. “For the President, even members of the opposition NDC are calling to sing his praises; they cannot do it openly, but they marvel at the ease with which the President has managed to maintain macro-economic stability in spite of the messy economy he inherited .

“Our party’s flagship policies are also compelling selling points that our opponents confess to,” Nana Boakye said .

For the Tema West MP, Carlos Ahenkorah, he said the support was from polling station executives of the party and the masses including; NDC members.

“I want to use this opportunity to urge for unity as we move into 2020; the grounds are good for us, but we all know that in politics, even a week is more than enough time to spring up surprises that can change everything.

“I strongly advise that we all eschew arrogance and in fact work hard to win over the many members of the NDC who say they have been impressed by the President’s performance in office.

The supporters later crown the News conference with a remixed version “Aba Mu Awie” a gospel song of victory. In this remix they infused the names of President Akufo-Addo and Carlos Ahenkorah into .Meanwhile, Nana Boakye has also dismissed trending news that President Akufo-Addo slept off during the first Russia Africa Summit in Sochi.

According the NPP Chairman, “those videos and pictures circulating on social media meant nothing, they show nothing. I have watched them over and over again and I don’t see how anybody thinks the President was sleeping. Those who could deduce that must be magicians with third eyes especially given that the video is only seconds short.”

Nana Boakye said, the pictures allegedly depicting the President sleeping were also dubious, asking “how can a man stand and sleep slouching forward?”

In the pictures, President Akufo Addo is seen standing in a line with other leaders with his face turned down towards his shoes.

GNA