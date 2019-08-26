news, story, article

Accra, Aug 26, GNA - The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate elect for Tema East, Isaac Ashai Odamtten, has saluted the party and its Flagbearer as part of his victory speech.

After sweeping 891 of the 1,157 valid votes cast at the NAFAC Hall in Tema, Mr. Ashai Odamtten said the victory was collective victory for the NDC and an offering to former President John Mahama.

“Isaac Ashai Odamtten did not achieve this feat alone and therefore, cannot claim the victory alone. The feat is a collective achievement by the NDC in general,” Mr. Odamtten said.

According to the former Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema, the victory was also an omen offering to former President Mahama.

“Our Flagbearer has earned this good omen with his fortitude and I offer this victory as a salute to the returning President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama.”

Mr Odamtten beat Edward Nii Tetteh Bediako Kraku by 625 votes to win an easy landslide foreseen by many.

Mr Bediako Kraku managed to sweep only 266 of the valid votes cast.

An angry Mr. Kraku’s agent, Edgar Nii Adjetey Badu, alias Daddy, Casino down NDC branch Chairman, then angrily destroyed 27 of ballots cast to the shock of many and a situation that led to his arrest.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ashai Odamten’s victory was a real ground shaker as hundreds of his supporters mobbed the new NDC PC.

It took his Security detail the best of their efforts to rescue him from the celebrant crowd of supporters.

After thanking the supporters, Mr. Odamtten urged them to keep the spirit and make it available to former President Mahama when the 2020 electioneering campaign heats up.

Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, alias Moshake, Executive Member of Tema East NDC said “my brother, Bediako Kraku, has contested several times and demonstrated high level of political maturity, I doff off my hat for his unique fighting spirit and urge his supporters to rally behind Mr. Odamtten for mega victory in 2020. I will also want to commend the Ade-Coker – led regional Executive Committee for showing leadership and may Allah bless NDC”.

Moshake suggested to the Parliamentary candidate and the constituency chairman to consider the St Albans Anglican church in Tema Community one for thanksgiving service.

He also urged all former MMDCES with Parliamentary ambitions to support their Parliamentary candidates.

GNA