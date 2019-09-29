news, story, article

By Nana Osei Kyeretwie/Fredrick Asenso Boateng, GNA



Hwidiem (Ahafo), Sept. 29, GNA – Mr Yaw Owusu Brempong, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Venture Capital Trust Fund, has been elected as the Asutifi South New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the impending 2020 general election.



The election was conducted at Hwidiem and supervised by a three member-team from the Asutifi South District Office of the Electoral Commission (EC), led by Mr Gideon Yeboah, the District Electoral Officer, supported by Mr Kwabena Asante, the Ahafo Regional Deputy Director of the EC.

Mr Brempong won with 293 votes while his only contender; Alhaji Ali Mohammed Suraj, an Accra-based businessman, had 129 votes, making a total valid votes cast of 442, with three rejected ballots.

Alhaji Suraj conceded defeat, accepted the results as free and fair and congratulated Mr Brempong on his victory, describing it as a win not for him but the NPP.

He pledged to be patriotic and committed to supporting the candidate-elect for a vigorous and well-executed campaign to clinch victory for the Party.

Mr Brempong thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in him, saying that it was not time for jubilation because “Suraj did not lose, I did not I win but NPP won”.

He, therefore, called for “watertight unity” within the Party, adding; “We must avoid divisive tendencies and remain focused to work hard for victory in Election 2020”.

Earlier before voting started at 1200 noon, Mr. Saint Michael Frimpong, the Constituency Chair, Mr Kwabena Owusu-Sekyere, the Acting Ahafo Regional Chair, and Mr Benjamin Yeboah-Sekyere, the Ahafo Deputy Regional Minister and member of Parliament for Tano South, took turns to address the delegates on a number of issues to make the Party more appealing to the electorate.

Mr Yeboah-Sekyere reminded members and supporters on the need to work even harder to strengthen the Party on the ground to achieve the ultimate goal of overwhelming victory in 2020.

