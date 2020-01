news, story, article

Accra, Jan 10, GNA - Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Thursday left Accra for Texas, United States of America, to undertake a number of official engagements.



He is expected to meet a number of business leaders, investors and Ghanaians in the Diaspora.

Vice President Bawumia returns to Accra on Monday, January 13, 2020.

GNA