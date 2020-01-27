news, story, article

By Alice Tettey



Cape Coast, Jan 27, GNA - Mr Emmanuel Valis Akyianu, a clergyman, Businessman and a politician has declared his intention to contest the Cape Coast North seat as an independent candidate in the 2020 general election.

He is with the conviction that the development of Cape Coast hinged on a united front, hence his decision to become the unifier of the two polical parties-NDC and NPP.

Mr Akyianu, a member of the household of late Samuel Valis Akyianu, a former Chief Fire Officer, Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada and an executive of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), believed the ancient City of Cape Coast was suffering because of disunity, intimating that the Town deserved better than it received from the political divide.

Consequently, an independent minded person with a strong political background, which cuts across the political spectrum must lead the City to its promise land beyond partisanship to help propel its development and growth and bring the desired change for the people.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Cape Coast, the businessman cum philanthropist said the stakes were high for him as Ghanaians were fed up with the over politisisation of every issue that affected the development of the nation and the growth of Cape Coast North in particular.

“For me the interest of the people of Cape Coast North is key; we must appreciate the fact that we are one people and unite as a family to forge its development ahead in harmony”, he indicated.

On his vision for the Constituency, he enumerated education, job creation and investments to foster economic growth as some of the areas he would focus on to change the narrative and significantly boost the socio-economic development of the historic City, which was once the Ancient capital of the then Gold Coast.

Mr Akyianu appealed to all well-meaning citizens and residents of Cape Coast to join the trail and contribute meaningfully as he and his team strategised to bring systematic and sustainable development to the people after getting the nod.

GNA