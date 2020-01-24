news, story, article

By Philip Tengzu, GNA



Wechiau (UWR), Jan 24, GNA - Dr Hafiz Bin-Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, has called on Assembly Members to work in harmony towards rapid social and economic development of their electoral areas and districts.

He reminded assembly members that their membership was not political, according to the Local Government Act, and therefore ought to discharge their responsibilities dispassionately without pursuing any parochial interest.

Dr Bin Salih was addressing the inauguration of the fourth Assembly of Wa West District prior to the election of a Presiding Member (PM) for the newly constituted Assembly Thursday in Wechiau, the district capital.





Justice Kwasi Boakye, the Wa High Court Judge, swore in the 41-member Assembly comprising 28 elected members and 13 government appointees in accordance with the Local Government Act, 2016 (Act 936).

The new Assembly failed to elect a PM after two consecutive rounds of voting, forcing it to adjourn sitting until ten days later.

Dr Bin Salih told the Assembly that solving the development challenges of their Electoral Areas depended on the members, and that could only be achieved through unity and togetherness.

He entreated them to be non-partisan in discharging their duties since they did not contest the election on party lines.

He assured the people that the Regional Coordinating Council would not relent on its efforts to ensure rapid development of the District.

He said a contract had been awarded for the construction of some roads in the District, including the Wechiau-Ga stretch road network.

Mr Edward Larbiri Sabo, the Wa West District Chief Executive (DCE), who expressed confidence in the Assembly members’ capacity to deliver, was hopeful that they would work together in harmony towards speedy development of the District.

"I have no doubt about our new Assembly Members' knowledge and understanding of Wa West and their readiness to champion the course of development of the District," he said.

The Wa West District is classified as one of the undeveloped districts in the country, which the DCE said it was imperative for the members to double their efforts towards reversing the situation.

He urged them to work closely with staff of the Assembly towards mobilising revenue, since resource mobilisation was an area the Assembly had not been doing to drive local development.

GNA