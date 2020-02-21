news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Navrongo (UE), Feb 21, GNA - Madam Tangoba Abayage, the Upper East Regional Minister, has filed nomination forms to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Primaries in the Navrongo Central Constituency in the Upper East Region.

The Regional Minister, who is affectionately called by her supporters as “the Lioness”, successfully submitted her nomination forms at the party’s office in Navrongo and promised to pursue issue-based campaign that would unite the party towards victory in the 2020 general election.





“My message is one of unity, we are uniting for a purpose, to love each other, to look out for each other, to build the party, build the constituency, we are strong already, but we want a stronger party that would cement the party’s seat in the constituency,” she added.

Madam Abayage assured delegates and the leadership of the party that her line of campaigning would be devoid of personality attacks and would be centred on issues affecting the party and the constituency as a whole.

She said, “We are going to lead an issue-based, policy based, manifesto based, pragmatic, bold and decisive campaign. We are going to turn the whole of Navrongo Central Constituency upside down and we going to march the NDC boot for ‘chalewate’. We shall broaden our chest and we will broaden our base and we will march forth in strength and unity and show that we are a strong force, we are a strong home.”

The Regional Minister warned her supporters especially her campaign team members against using foul language on persons and added, “Anyone found doing such would be ousted from the team with immediate effect”.

“Not I or any of my team members would use foul language against anybody, I have told them if a single person should do that in my team, that very day that person is out. We have a message and we are sticking to that message and it is that message that would send us to Parliament on December 7, 2020,” the Regional Minister stressed.

She urged all the delegates to vote massively on April 25, 2020, to mark “the beginning of the rewriting of the history of the NPP in the Navrongo Central Constituency.”

The Regional Minister, who is the former Ambassador of Ghana to Italy and first substantive female Regional Minister of the region would have to lock horns with the current Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, who has been in Parliament for about 13 years and earlier this week filed to contest the primaries on April 25.

