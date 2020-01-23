news, story, article

Kumasi, Jan. 23, GNA - The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has been inaugurated at a ceremony at the Rattray Park, with a call to the members to act decisively to check unplanned development in their respective electoral areas.

Section 12 (3) (f) of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936), states clearly that “Assemblies shall be responsible for the development, improvement and management of human settlements.”

Mr.Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leader, who was on hand to perform the inauguration on behalf of the President said:“As you are sworn in today, work with the Assembly to ensure compliance with the building rules and regulations on the zoning and development of lands.

It was their responsibility to ensure that lands were developed according to approved plans and designated land use because one major challenge confronting the nation was the haphazard development going on in most areas without recourse to the law.

“Slums being developed in marshy areas and houses built on waterways have become a phenomenon with serious implications to national development and public safety”, he noted.

the assembly is composed 40 elected assembly members and 20 government appointees.

The Minister reminded the Assembly-members that it was within their mandate to make by-laws in addressing issues of waste management, licensing and monitoring environmental service providers and related issues that demanded local regulations for a clean and healthy environment.

Good governance, he added, entailed active participation of the citizenry, therefore, the KMA should bring on board all stakeholders in the decision-making processes and implementation of development projects.

This was critical to advancing the cause of the nation’s socio-economic growth since development was the collective responsibility of all and sundry.

Mr Osei Assibey-Antwi, the Metropolitan Chief Executive, welcomed the newly-elected members to the Assembly, and entreated them to work in unison to help achieve development objectives of the KMA.

