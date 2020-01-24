news, story, article

By Elizabeth Awinbono, GNA



Accra, Jan. 24, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) on Friday called on Ghanaians to unite to ensure peace before, during and after the 2020 general election.

The Commission urged political parties to conduct their electioneering devoid of antagonism, violence, personal attacks and wild allegations and work towards a peaceful and issues-based campaign.

Mrs Joyce Afutu, the NCCE Director of Public Affairs, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the Commission’s 2020 activity calendar.

“If you disturb the peace of this nation, you have nowhere to go,'' she said, adding that it was the responsibility of every Ghanaian to put the interest of Ghana first and protect the peace of the country to achieve growth and development.

She said as part of the broader orientation to galvanize citizen support for a peaceful election, the NCCE had adopted “The future of Ghana is in my hands,'' as the national theme.

Mrs Afutu explained that the theme sought to appeal to the hearts and minds of Ghanaians to put the country first before any other interest.

She said the NCCE would create awareness on the need to protect and preserve the hard won peaceful coexistence towards sustaining the country’s democracy.

The NCCE Director said Ghana has achieved great feat in Africa by sustaining her democracy without interruption for the past 28 years under the Fourth Republican Constitution.

She said the NCCE would engage in information sharing for district directors and reactivation of Inter-Party Dialogue Committees at the regional and district level to build their capacity on peace and conflict issues by focusing on the Code of Conduct for political parties.

GNA