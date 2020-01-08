news, story, article

By Isaac Kwaku Gyedu, GNA



Bibiani (W/N), Jan. 8, GNA - Mr Franklin Appiah Kubi, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman for Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai of the Western North Region, has called for unity among the party members ahead of coming general elections.

He said the NPP could only maintain power in the constituency and at the national level if members desist from backbiting and engage themselves in meaningful deliberations.

Mr Appiah-Kubi said this at a get-together to mark the New Year festivities with some constituency executives and party members in the constituency.

He said the constituency needed a united front to maintain both parliamentary and presidential seats.

For his part, Mr Afred Amoah, the Municipal Chief Executive, said the Akuffo-Addo led government has worked within three years to restore hope in Ghanaians and also created a flourishing environment for development.

He said the Mr Kinsley Aboagye Gyedu, Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, was also doing extremely well and urged them to support and give him another four years mandate to bring more developmental projects in the municipality.

The MCE said contracts have been awarded to build a new dining hall and kitchen at Bibiani Senior High School, (BISEC) and NHIA office complex in Bibiani.

He said the MP together with the Assembly would soon commission new 6-unit classroom blocks at Anhwiaso, Kojina, Tanoso and Ayinaase communities.

The party members expressed their satisfaction about the work of the MP and the MCE and pledged their readiness to give them the needed support.

