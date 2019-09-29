news, story, article

By Agbaxode Emmanuel, GNA



Akatsi (V/R), Sept. 29, GNA - Former Akatsi South Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Martin Koffitse Nyahe, has urged the newly elected parliamentary candidate to unite the party before the 2020 general election.



Mr Leo Nelson Adzidogah, the District Chief Executive for Akatsi South in the Volta Region, was declared winner in the just ended parliamentary primaries for the Akatsi South Constituency.

Out of 502 total votes, Mr Adzidogah polled 259 beating his opponent, Mr Martin Koffitse Nyahe, who had 236 votes.

Mr Nyahe, however, charged party executives to take up the challenge by uniting the rank and file of the NPP in Akatsi South.

He asked the elected candidate to avoid practicing "the winner takes all" tactics and rather bring all on board.

Briefing the media in his residency after conceding defeat, Mr Nyahe said the outcome of the polls was a clear indication that all was not well.

"The outcome of our race shows something within the party ought to be rectified and that can only be achieved if the elected candidate is ready to unite us" he said.

He congratulated Mr Adzidogah and said he respected the mandate of delegates.

The 55 year old media practitioner promised to contest in future elections for the growth of the party and appealed to his supporters to put the party first in all endeavors.

