By Maxwell Awumah, GNA



Ho, Aug. 24, GNA - There was near fisticuffs from heated arguments at the Dela Cathedral venue of the Ho Central Constituency primary, when two aspirants engaged each other in a battle of words.

Mr Stanley Glate, confronted and tried to prevent his colleague contestant Mr Emmanuel Dzamefe from exercising his franchise by referring to him as not eligible to vote.

He contended that Mr Dzamefe failed to resign his position as Branch Secretary of Lume, against the Party's constitution.

Mr Glate insisted it was illegal for his opponent to vote, which drew their supporters into the melee and nearly degenerated into fisticuffs.

It took the timely intervention of the Police to calm nerves and stitch the matter.

Mr Dzamefe however cast his ballot eventually after tension died down.

Mr George Dake, Second Vice Chairman of Volta NDC said the Party's structures ought to be occasioned in this matter to avoid personalisation of the issue.

Mrs Gloria Boahemaa Asante, Ho Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission said five branches - RTC, Klefe Demete, Takla Agbokope Booth, Voradep village and GPRTU were on hold and added that the Commission could not disqualify anyone whose name was on the roll.

She said a total of 1,296 delegates were expected to cast the ballot to elect a candidate to represent the Party for the constituency.

Other aspirants include; Mr Benjamin Kpodo, the incumbent, Mr Edem Kpotosu, Mr Gordon Akpadie and Mr Eric Bene.

