By Christopher Arko, GNA



Accra, March 19 GNA - The Majority Leader, Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has advised two Members of Parliament (MPs) and five staff members who recently traveled outside the country to stay out of the House until they are cleared.

The two, Dr Robert Kuganab-lem, MP for Binduri and Naser Toure Mahama, MP for Ayawaso East, recently traveled to Tokyo, Japan and India respectively.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu made the call when he moved for the House to suspend for some time to return to continue with the business of the legislature.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu also insisted that the two MPs should stay outside the Chamber to enable a period of prudery to take place before they come.

“Mr Speaker, the two should stay outside to enable a period of prudery to take place before they come. Mr Speaker, I am speaking in particular of Dr Robert Kuganab-lem, MP for Binduri, who just arrived from Tokyo and Naser Toure Mahama, who is coming tomorrow should stay out” he added

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu also advised some staff and their spouses who traveled outside the country to stay out of the legislature.

“Mr Speaker, there are some staff who are also being advised to stay out, some of them, including their spouses like Mr and Mrs Ekow Akwa, they went to Nigeria, Mr Kwesi Amankwa, then we have Agnes Florence from Records, Abdul Fataw Alhassan and others whom we have advised to stay outside for the time being. They will need a certificate of clearance to come back”.

Mr Mahama Ayariga, MP for Bawku Central and Chairman of the Subsidiary Legislature Committee in his remark stated that the directive from President Nana Akufo-Addo, when he broadcast to the nation on the coronavirus pandemic was clear.

He said the statement from the Majority Leader was seeking to amend the President’s directive which he disagreed.

He said the President in his directive stated that when a country has certain number of reported cases of coronavirus, then people coming from that country should be quarantined and non-Ghanaians would not be allowed to enter the country.

“Speaker, Abuja has not reported that number, Niger, Niamey have also not reported that number and yet, you are directing that those coming from there should be quarantined,” he stressed.

