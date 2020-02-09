news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA

Swedru, Feb. 09, GNA - Two more people have picked nomination forms to contest the Agona West Parliamentary Primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to select a candidate for December 7 general election.

They are Engineer Yawson Otoo and Mr Samuel Kweku Obodai, third -time former MP for Agona West and Former Deputy Central Regional Minister under President J. A. Kufuor’s government.

This brings to four, people who have so far picked nominations forms to contest the Agona West Parliamentary primaries.

The two contestants are Mrs Cynthia Morrison, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection and Mr Evans Addison Coleman Onomah, former Agona west constituency Chairman of NPP.

Speaking to the Media, Engineer Yawson Otoo said his vision was to help create jobs and wealth for the unemployment Youth in Agona West.

He said he had the capability to as an engineer and entrepreneur, woo investors both local and foreign to the constituency to establish companies.

According to him, work on a stone quarry company established at Agona Nyakrom to create a total of 450 jobs will commence before end of the year.

Mr. Yawson Otoo estimated that about 4,000 jobs were going be created within four years from the stone Quarry and a cassava plantation project to reduce unemployment in the area.

“The private sector is the engine of growth and it is vital for the private individuals to support the government’s efforts to create more jobs and wealth among the citizenry”.

He appealed to the delegates to vote massively for the contestant who would help the youth to get jobs since government alone could not shoulder the problem of unemployment in Agona West.

Mr. Yawson Otoo presented a chegue of GH¢12,000 to settle the rent of the Agona West NPP Office and also donated a table top fridge to office.

Mr Obodai’s nomination forms were picked on his behalf by Alhaji Habibi Iddriss, stalwart supporter of the former MP who told the media that Agona West NPP was gradually collapsing as a result of disunity among the rank and file of the party.

He appealed to the Regional and national executives of the Party to as matter of urgency intervene to salvage the party from losing in the December 7 polls due.

GNA