By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Amenfi West (WR), Sept. 28, GNA - The Wassa East and Ellembelle District Chief executives won in the just ended parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party in their respective constituencies.

Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh, the Ellembelle District Chief Executive polled 359 out of the 632 votes cast to make him the preferred candidate come 2020 on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

His strong contender Mrs Anna Horma Assisi Miezah, bagged 262 of the votes whiles Mr Isaac Menlah who was also in the race got nine votes.

Mr Bonzoh, touted as the favourite of the delegates had contributed significantly to the development of the District since assuming the political head of the area.

Mr Wilson Arthur, the DCE for Wassa East and the only contestant, was acclaimed as the representative of the Party for the 2020 elections.

Mr Arthur had stood on the same party ticket between 2012 and 2016 but lost to Mr. Agyei Mensah, the NDC MP in both instances.

The Chief Executive Officer for the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication (GIFEC), Abraham Kofi Asante won the parliamentary candidature for the New Patriotic Party in the Amenfi West Constituency of the Western Region.

He polled 307 votes representing 51.94 per cent of the 591 valid votes cast.

He contested among four others; Mr Joseph Danquah, who had two votes, Mr Kwasi Afrifa, 184 votes, Mr Kojo Abekah, 14, and Mr Paul Dekyi, 21 votes.

Mr Asante was the parliamentary representative of the Amenfi West Constituency in 2000 under former President, John Agyekum Kufour’s administration.

At Amenfi Central, Mr. Patrick Hockson Amponteng won with 405 from the 606 votes cast to win the slot. While his contender Alhaji Abass Mohammed had 199 votes.

GNA