By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Enchi (W/R), Sept. 29, GNA – The Chief Executives of Bodi and Juaboso districts won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in their respective constituencies.



Mr Ignatius Akwasi Amankwaa, the Bodi DCE, polled 206 out of the 365 total votes cast to beat his only contender, Mr Kennedy Amoah Mensah, who secured 159 votes.

Mrs Martha Kwayie Manu, Juaboso DCE, won the Constituency parliamentary primaries by 300 votes to beat four contenders; Mr Francis Afranyo Kwaku, 199 votes, Mr Alex Ampaabeng, 71 votes, Mr Danso Simon Asamoah, nine votes, and Mr Solomon Donkor, one vote.

Rejected ballots were three while total votes cast were 583, with 613 expected delegates.

At the Bia West Constituency, Mr Bernard Blay won with 535 votes as against 146 by his only opponent, Mr Anthony Marshall.

Total votes cast was 682 and total delegates expected was 756.

For the Suaman Constituency, Mr Frederick Addy polled 175 votes to beat his only contender; Mr Christian Baah, who had 78 votes.

The number of delegates expected was 261 and total votes cast was 253.

Mr Nicholas Niber polled 212 to win the Bia East Constituency primaries, defeating Mr Evans Amish, who had 99 votes.

Total ballots cast was 311 and with expected delegates of 343.

Mr Edward Osei won the primaries in the Aowin Constituency with 315 votes, while his two contenders; Mr Abanga Fuseini Yakubu and Mr Robert Amoako Coffie had 304 and 102 votes respectively.

Rejected ballots were four, total votes 725, and total delegates 756.

