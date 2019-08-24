news, story, article

By Christopher Arko, GNA

Accra, August 24 GNA - Voting is ongoing at the Okaikoi South National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary primary election taking place at the Ghana Technology University College (GTUC), near Tesano.

The two candidates vying for the parliamentary primary are Mr David Frempong, a Businessman and Mr Abraham Kotei Neequaye, a Boxing Promoter.

The Electoral Commission (EC) officials arrived at the venue early and voting started at 7:00 in the morning.

About 1,447 delegates and constituency executives are expected to cast their ballot in the ongoing NDC parliamentary primary election.

Ms Helen Yaa Nkrumah, Women’s Organiser for NDC in the Okaikoi South constituency speaking to the GNA stated that the voting process had so far been smooth without any challenge.

She was optimistic that the ongoing elections would be free and fair for all the candidates taking part in the exercise.

She said it would be very difficult to predict which of the candidates would win the elections since the two contestants are all formidable members of the party with unique appeals to the delegates.

GNA