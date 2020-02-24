news, story, article

Assin Bereku (C/R), Feb. 24, GNA - Two people have filed nominations to contest Mrs Abena Durowaah Mensah, Member of Parliament for Assin North in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primary.

The Aspirants are; Mr Eric Amankwaa Blay and Mr Emmanuel Antwi Boasiako.

Mrs Mensah also filed her nomination at the Party’s office at Assin Bereku saying criticisms from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had kept her performing well as required.

She said her critics drew her attention to her shortfalls and their pressure on her led to the construction of the Breku town roads, Akonfudi town roads and Sienchem road.

The MP therefore thanked the Assin North branch of the NDC for always keeping her on her toes and pleaded with them to draw her attention to any oversight during her work.

She expressed optimism over her success at the primary and urged the rank and file of the party to unite to ensure a win for the Party.

