news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer, GNA



Tema, Aug 15, GNA - Assembly members of the Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA) are unhappy because some technocrats at the Assembly are not living up to their responsibilities.

They are therefore calling on the Coordinator Director to sanction such officials who are performing below their expectation.

They expressed the worry on Wednesday before voting for the motion for the postponement of their general assembly meeting due to the failure of the officials to furnish them with the needed documents.

The meeting had been postponement for the third time due to the same reason.

Mr Osanyonmor P. Atitiatin, Assembly member for Railways Electoral Area, moved for the postponement of the meeting to allow members to peruse the Executive committee's report, previous minutes and the mid-year review budget.

Dr Richard Fianoo, Sakumono Assembly man, seconded the motion.

They noted that budget issues were serious hence the provision of the necessary documents 14 days before such meetings, in accordance with the local government regulations.

They questioned how they were expected to appreciate the budget proposals and other documents within some few hours for approval.

They added that that was unfortunate that while they left their jobs to attend the meetings, the technocrats made it impossible for them to work.

Mr Kwesi Poku Bosompem, Presiding Member of TWMA, calling off the meeting, assured members that "he would ensure that things are done well here, we want results, we shall hold you responsible", questioning what legacy they will be leaving in Tema West after their tenure?

Mrs Adwoa Amoako, Tema West Municipal Chief Executive, expressed her unhappiness about the development and urged staff to discharge their work deligently at all times.

Mrs Amoako said "we must know that Assembly meetings are serious business and very important as such a lot of money goes into it therefore we must follow the rules to prevent such occurrences".

GNA