By Isaac Arkoh, GNA



Twifo-Praso (C/R), Oct. 30, GNA - The Twifo Atti-morkwa District Assembly (TADA), on Tuesday, presented various items to 97 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in the District to help them live self-suppoting lives.

Twenty of the number were given items valued at GH¢ 30,000.00 while 77 persons were given a total of 44,400.00 as part of their third and fourth quarter distribution.

The items were procured with the three per cent allocation of the PWD fund carved from the District Assemby’s Common Fund (DACF) and the beneficiaries received items such as deep freezers, sewing machines, corn mill machines, baking ovens and refrigerators among others.

Speaking at a short ceremony to present the items, the District Chief Executive Executive (DCE), Mr Robert Agyemang Nyantakyi, said the donation was part of efforts by the Assembly to economically empower PWDs.

The move was in fulfillment of the government's responsibility to support PWDs in the country, as stipulated under the constitution to reduce poverty and to improve upon the livelihood to effectively reduce begging on the street by the marginalised group.

He said over the years, the Assembly had facilitated the disbursement of funds to PWDs in the various communities in the district and encouraged the young ones to enroll in school or take up various forms of apprenticeship, all in a bid to empower and make them self-reliant.

He said the district had also linked some beneficiaries to other social interventions such as the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme among others.

The DCE said the items were provided based on requests made by PWDs, and warned the beneficiaries against selling of the items but use them purposefully because follow-ups would be made to check on their prudent use,

He also called on the PWDs in the municipality not to hesitate to approach the Assembly anytime the need arose, adding that the Assembly would continue to support them.

He further appealed to able-bodied individuals not to stigmatise or discriminate against PWDs but rather encourage and be humane to them.

On behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Eric Seasi, the District Chairman of the Federation of Persons With Disabilities thanked the government and TADA for the continuous support to PWDs.

He also encouraged PWDs not to look down on themselves but strive to develop their talents for their benefit.

