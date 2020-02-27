news, story, article

By Seth Danquah, GNA



Takoradi, Feb. 27, GNA - A total of 26 Aspirants have successfully filed their nomination forms to contest in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) upcoming parliamentary primaries in the Western Region.

Out of the number, only six female, while three aspirants went unopposed awaiting acclamation.

Four other persons also picked nomination forms, but could not file at the close of nomination on 20th February, 2020.

The list of parliamentary aspirants who filed to contest in the primaries slated for 25th April, 2020 are; Mr Andrew Egyapa Mercer and Elvis Blankson who filed for the Sekondi constituency,while Mr Kwabena Otchere Darko-Mensah, Mrs Jane Edna Nyame, Mr Bernard Oduro Mensah and Mr Fredrick Kakraba Sam are going for the Takoradi constituency with Mr Joseph Cudjoe and Mrs Adjoa Kwegyirba Aggrey filing for the Effia constituency.

Others are; Mr Ato Panford, Samuel Erickson Abekah going for Shama constituency, while Mr Alex Agyekum and John Aboah Sannie are going for the Mpohor constituency, with Mr Ebenezer Kojo Kum and Mr Kwesi Biney going for Ahanta West constituency.

Mr George Mireku Duker and Mrs Joy Joycelyn Andoh are vying for the Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency, while Mr Paul Essien, Mrs Christie Komba Baze and Paul Hopeson Kwaw are in for the Jomoro constituency.

The rest are; Mr Joseph Mensah and Mr Prince Hamidu Armah contesting the Kwesimintsim constituency, while Mr Patrick Bogyako Saime and Edward Amo Acquah are vying for the Amenfi East constituency with Mrs Catherine Abelema Afeku eyeing the Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira constituency, Mrs Barbara Oteng Gyasi for Prestea-Huni-Valley constituency with Mr Joseph Ghartey filing for Essikadu constituency.

GNA