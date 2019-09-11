news, story, article

By Dorothy Frances Ward/Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA

Kumasi, Sept. 11, GNA – Turn out by eligible voters to check their names in the voters’ register, was generally slow in the Kumasi Metropolis on the first day of the exhibition exercise mounted by the Electoral Commission (EC).

A visit by the Ghana News Agency in some exhibition centres in the Kumasi Metropolis on mid-morning Tuesday, indicated a slow turn-out by eligible voters to check their names on the electoral roll.

The EC had announced a one week exhibition exercise to create opportunity for qualified electorates to check their names and help remove the names of dead relatives to ensure a clean register for the upcoming district level elections in the country.

At the Nsuase Railway Police Station exhibition centre, Mr. Wilfred Kontoh, the Supervisor, told the GNA that officials arrived at exactly 07:00 hours, but exhibition forms from the Electoral Commission got to them a bit late.

He said the centre has a total of 2,257 eligible voters to verify their names, but as at 11:30am, only 21 people had come to check their names.

Mr Kontoh called for increased publicity on the exercise in the Metropolis to attract more people to verify their names.

At the Presbyterian Nursery School at Adum, Mr. Francis Atugba, the exhibition official present, told GNA patronage had been slow since it was the first day.

He said as at mid-day only nine people out of the total of 784 eligible voters, had come to check their names.

Mr Atugba was however, hopeful that things will change as the days goes by.

Mr Kakari Amankwah Boateng, the official at the A-Life Supermarket exhibition centre, told the GNA that only 15 out of the 554 voters had visited the centre to verify their names.

