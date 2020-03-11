news, story, article

Lome (Togo), March 11, GNA - Togo's National Assembly has summoned opposition leader Dr. Agbéyomé Messan Kodjo to the National Assembly on Wednesday, March 11 for allegedly plotting a coup.



Agbéyomé, who continues to contest the February 22 Presidential election results, is being accused of endangering state security.

This was the subject of the visit made to his home late Tuesday afternoon by a bailiff accompanied by several security personnel and law enforcement officials.

In the summons, Dr Agbéyomé is accused of endangering state security by appointing a prime minister.

He told journalists at a press conference Tuesday night that he was accused of appointing a prime minister, writing to the army, and creating a website, all said to be disturbances to public peace or order.

Dr Agbeyomé placed second to President Faure Gnassingbe according to official results of the 2020 presidential election held on February 22, with a score of 19.46 per cent of the vote.

The former Prime Minister heads the Patriotic Movement for Democracy and Development (MPDD) and is a member of the National Assembly.

