By Laudia Sawer, GNA



Tema, Oct. 5, GNA - The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) says it will collaborate with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) to educate prospective district assembly member aspirants on election processes.



The need for the education comes at the back of recent clashes that rocked the Homowo electoral area in Tema Newtown during which some supporters of an aspirant allegedly destroyed the posters of a contender leading to exchanges and subsequent machete attack on some residents.

Mr Frank Asante, Tema Metropolitan Public Relations Officer, told the Ghana News Agency that Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, and other officials met all the aspiring assembly members to find a solution to the problem.

Mr Asante revealed that during the meeting, it came out clear that the aspirants did not have knowledge about the procedure and the rules governing the upcoming assembly, unit committee elections and referendum on December 17, 2019.

He added that “some of the questions some of the aspirants were asking showed clearly that they lack the full understanding of the processes towards the election therefore the need to involve the NCCE and EC to carry out the needed training for them”.

He reminded them that per the electoral laws, until the completion of nomination, it was unacceptable for campaigning and posting of bills therefore aspirants must play according to the rules.

He appealed to incumbent and prospective assembly members to desist from creating tension and violence during their campaigning to ensure that the peace in the Metropolis was maintained.

GNA