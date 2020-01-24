news, story, article

By Nimako Priscilla



Tema, 24 Jan, GNA - Newly inaugurated Assembly Members of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has re-elected its longest serving member as the Presiding Member (PM)

Mr Joseph Kortu, who has represented the Low Cost Electoral Area in Tema Community Nine for 16 years, was the immediate past PM of the Assembly.

He polled 23 votes while his contender Felix F. Sobire received nine votes and was subsequently declared the PM by Mr Manassah Kwabena Ofusuhene Asante, Tema Metropolitan Electoral Officer.

Mr Kortu thanked members for the trust reposed in him and urged them to embrace the new ideas his office would bring on the table in collaboration with the MCE and management to ensure that Tema was restored to its former glory.

He also encouraged members to promote and support government developmental initiatives in their areas.

Members of the Assembly during the meeting endorsed the use of English, Ga, Twi, Ewe and Hausa to be used during official sittings.

GNA