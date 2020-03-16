news, story, article

Accra, March 16, GNA - The Member of Parliament for Tema East and Deputy Minister of Transport, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, is being hailed as the people’s MP by heavyweights of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tema East Constituency.



Most NPP delegates believe Titus- Glover was the most charismatic MP that Tema East ever had saying he was therefore indispensable to Tema East NPP and a hero, for that matter.

“Down here, majority of the youth refer to him as their hero. We in the NPP are also much aware of the fact that indeed Titus-Glover is a hero for us; the man who has been able to maintain this seat for the NPP for the past two election cycles,” said Mr. Raymond Danso, NPP Chairman of Sea-Light electoral area said in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

According to him, Titus’ cult among the youth in Tema was due to the fact that he was able to balance his high position as MP with his accessible personality as a Tema boy and youth leader.

“And for us in the NPP, we do not doubt him as a party hero because of how effectively and powerfully he was able to maintain our party’s grip on the Tema East seat for us in the past two election cycles. Titus-Glover has actually made Tema East, a no go area for the NDC,” Mr. Danso said.

“You see, the way he does it is that, he advocates and gets a lot of projects, in all areas, from roads to education to the Constituency. Then particularly, in respect of the youth, our MP usually takes it upon himself to secure jobs for them. And oh, you should see the way that he freely and openly associates with the youth of the Constituency like his co-equals!” Mr. Danso said.

He added: “Titus-Glover now really cemented his image as the Tema East Constituency’s number one role model to the youth, irrespective of political affiliation or any other affiliation.”

Mr. Richard Nanor, another NPP heavyweight and signatory agreed with him in a subsequent interview. “Ask anybody from the Tema Traditional Council for instance and they will tell you that there has never been an MP who promotes Tema Culture and brings honour to the Tema Mantse and his elders like Titus-Glover.

“During last year’s Kpeledzo festival, our MP led the youth on the ‘dzama’ chants through the streets like a boy next door. This is the first ever MP in the history of Tema East ,who really humbled himself and came down to the level of the ordinary people,” Mr. Nanor said.

According to him, “our MP is our most valuable asset in Tema East, he is the people’s hero and party’s indispensable leader as well.”

GNA