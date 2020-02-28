news, story, article

Accra, Feb 28, GNA - Delegates of the Tema East Constituency of the New Patriotic Party have given voice to their choice for the 2020 Parliamentary ticket, by declaring their support for the incumbent MP for Tema East, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover.



“When it is not broken, there is no need to fix it. Our MP has delivered flawless victory for us twice and has impacted the Constituency with many developmental programmes, and so why would we want to change him?” Mr Frederick Adjei Mensah, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra stated.

“It is the Titus Glover/Akufo-Addo ticket that won us 2016 and it is the same ticket that will win us 2020,” Mr. Adjei Mensah emphasized.

According to him, testament to the imperativeness of going into 2020 with an Akufo-Addo/Titus-Glover ticket is evidenced by the fact that the larger party, NPP, was maintaining their 2016 flagbearer for 2020 as well.

The incumbent MP, is poised to win and represent the NPP for the third consecutive time after winning and going to Parliament in 2012 and 2016. He is faced with next to non-existent opposition.

“If I had my way, I would advise that nobody contests the incumbent MP so that we in this constituency can afford the concentration that his campaign needs for another beckoning victory for the party.”

Mr. Justice Annang another signatory said “At least 95 per cent of the delegates in the Constituency have already made up their minds about giving Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover the support to “discipline the NDC again.”

GNA