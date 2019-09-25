news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA

Bolgatanga, Sept. 25, GNA – Out of the 30 people who have been cleared to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Primaries in the 12 Constituencies in the Upper East Region, only three are women.

On Saturday, September 28, 2019, with the exception of Navrongo Central, Bawku West (Zebilla) and Tempane Constituencies, which have sitting Members of Parliament, the NPP would be holding its parliamentary primaries in all remaining 12 constituencies.

The three women are Madam Agbanwa Gabiana Abugri, the 2016 Parliamentary candidate for Bawku Central, Mrs Diana Asuure Aburiya, a lecturer at the Bolgatanga Polytechnic and Madam Fidelia Kudariwor, contesting for the Bawku Central, Bongo and Chiana-Paga constituencies respectively.

Furthermore, no female Municipal and District Chief Executive (MDCEs) is contesting, however, six MDCEs including Mr Peter Ayamga Ayinbisa, the DCE for Bongo, Mr Joseph Atura Amiyuure, the MCE for Bolgatanga, Mr Daniel Kwame Gariba, DCE for Builsa South, Mr Emmanuel Asore, DCE for Tempane, Mr Abdulai Zubeiru, DCE for Pusiga and Reverend Professor Emmanuel Abugre Abole, DCE for Bolgatanga East are contesting.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga, Mr Elvis Figo, the Deputy Regional Secretary of the Party disclosed that 32 people filed their nominations to contest, however, former Talensi-Nabdam District Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS) Mr Michael Zuri of the Nabdam Constituency while Mr Alowe Leo Kabah, Ghana’s Ambassador to Kenya decided not to contest again.

The Deputy Secretary said it was the Party’s decision to conduct primaries for constituencies, which have sitting MPs separately and added that those constituencies would have theirs in January 2020.

Mr Figo, who said all was set for the primaries to come off, called on the candidates to conduct “clean campaign that will unite the party for victory in the next general election.”

GNA