Yendi (NR) Feb 6, GNA - Three New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Aspirants have so far picked forms to contest the 25th April, 2020 primaries of the party in the Northern Region.

They include; Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama 39 years of age, Deputy Procurement Officer of Cocoa Board, Alhaji Baba Daney, 41 years, an Accountant of Controller and Accountant General’s Department, and Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama 39 years, Deputy Chief Executive of MASLOC.

Yalzoli Tuzee Na Alhaji Sulemana Alidu Elder of the Party presented the forms to the Aspirants at the party office.

Meanwhile, the sitting Member of Parliament of the constituency Alhaji Mohammed Habib Tijani has not yet picked nomination forms.

