news, story, article

By Emelia Addae, GNA



Akim Oda (E/R), Feb 12, GNA - Three New Patriotic Party (NPP) members have picked forms to contest the parliamentary primaries of the Party in the Akim Oda constituency.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, Mr Isaka Awudu, the Akim Oda Constituency Chairman of NPP, said the aspirants who have picked the forms include Mr William Agyapong Quaittoo, the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mr Richard Asante Bediako, a businessman and Mr Alexander Akwesi Acquah, the Chief Executive Officer for the Akim Oda Community Hospital.

The Constituency Chairman, Mr Awudu said the closing date for filing the nomination form is February 20, 2020, while vetting would be done at the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua on February 28, 2020.

He therefore appealed to supporters for the three aspirants to exercise caution in campaigning during and after the preliminary.

GNA