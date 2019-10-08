news, story, article

By Grace Princess Tarwo, GNA



Accra, Oct 8, GNA - Three aspirants on Tuesday filed nomination forms for the District Assembly and Unit Committee elections 2019 at the Gomoa Potsin Okyereko electoral area in the Central Region.

Mr Buadi Barfi, the returning officer, special duty at the Potsin Okyereko electoral area said a total of 13 aspirants picked the forms, nine for the Unit Committee and four for the Assembly.

He told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that, out of the 13, two filed their forms for the Unit Committee and one for the Assembly.

Mr Barfi said they did not encounter any challenges with regards to the filing of forms adding that, the aspirants were educated on the various steps and procedures to follow.

He however said the five elected winners from the Unit Committee would work with the elected assembly man or woman after the elections for the area.

Aspirants for the Unit Committee include; Eric Ninson, Egyir Ninson, Ebenezer Adams, Prince Kofi Adams, Isaac Amoah, Justice Dadzie, Maxwell sekyi Donkoh, Paul Kofi Annan and Rebecca Addo, while the Assembly members are; Samuel Nyarko, Emmanuel Aggrey, Ebenezer Adams and Richard A.K Saah.

Nominations ends on Friday October 11, 2019 at 1700 hours at all electoral areas.

The election would be held on Tuesday December 17, 2019

GNA