By Iddi Z. Yire, GNA Special Correspondent in Laayoune, Morocco.



Courtesy of The Kingdom of Morocco's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates

Laayoune, (Morocco), Feb. 27, GNA - The Third Annual Morocco-Pacific Island States Forum meant to strengthen bilateral ties between Morocco and the pacific islands is underway in the southern Moroccan city of Laayoune.

"Strengthening Linkages, Delivering on Commitments and Unifying Voices for Shared Prosperity between Morocco and the Pacific Island States", is the theme chosen for the three-day meeting.

According to the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representatives from Pacific states and senior officials attending the event would focus their discussions on regional challenges, including climate change, the promotion of renewable energies and the achievement of development goals.

The third annual forum also aims to promote south-south cooperation within the framework of win-win economic cooperation.

The first forum took place in 2012, while the second was in 2015, the ministry added.

The Ministry said the decision to hold the meeting in Laayoune followed the city’s milestone in diplomatic achievement.

Several African countries have opened general consulates in Laayoune and Dakhla, reflecting their principled and steadfast support for Morocco’s position on the Western Sahara conflict.

Dakhla and Laayoune have become regional hubs for landmark events - the forum between Morocco and the Pacific Island States and the annual Crans Montana event.

