news, story, article

By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA



Accra, Aug. 25, GNA – Madam Theresa Lardi Awuni has been elected to lead the National Democratic Congress to contest for the Member of Parliament seat in the Okaikwei North constituency in the upcoming 2020 general election.

In the Okaikwei Central constituency, Mr Abdul Rashid Issah emerged the winner.

Madam Awuni won by 342 votes out of a total of 866 ballots cast while Mr Issah won by 427 votes out of a total of 842 ballots cast.

Other candidates for the Okaikwei North election were Mr Richard Kwarshie Kudjordjie with 220 votes, Mr Abdul Nasiru Abass with 179 votes and Mr Malik Adama with 120 votes out of the 866 votes cast with a rejected ballot of five.

At the Okaikwei Central constituency, Mr Issah was contested by only one candidate, Mr Nadine Issah Salifu who had 414 votes of the 842 total votes cast with a rejected ballot of five.

Voting, which started at the 07:05 hours at the Immaculate Conception Basic School in the Okaikwei North constituency on Saturday morning ended at exactly 17:00 hours for sorting out and counting to begin.

In the Okaikwei Central constituency, voting started at 07:05 hours and ended at the 17:00 hours at the Harrow International Preparatory and Junior High School.

Madam Awuni expressed her gratitude to the delegates and gave assured them that she was going to work hard to bring victory to the party in the upcoming general election.

She pledged to work with her contenders and all members of the party in the constituency to contribute to development within the constituency.

Mr Issah, also after been declared winner thanked the delegates for having confidence in his capabilities and giving him the mandate to lead the party to victory in the Okaikwei Central constituency.

He called on members of the party in the constituency as well as his contender to support him to lead the party to the ‘promised land’.

Supporters of the winning candidates in both constituencies jubilated with music, dance and shouts of joy.

GNA