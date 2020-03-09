news, story, article

By Alex Ofori Agyekum, GNA



Amasaman (GAR), Mar. 9, GNA – Mr Clement Nii Lamptey Wilkinson, the Ga West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has said the celebration of the 63rd Independence Day was also necessary to highlight the various flagship programmes of government.

He said the various programmes initiated by the government boarder on job opportunities for the youth and the production of raw materials for agro-industries as well as the facilitation of business opportunities for the private and the public sectors.

He said some of the meaningful programmes include: the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), Free SHS, One District One Factory (1D1F) and One Constituency One Ambulance.





Mr Wilkinson said this at the Independence Day Parade held at Amasaman in the Ga West District of the Greater Accra Region.

The event was held under the theme: “Consolidating Our Gains.”

He said NABCO which has employed a number of graduates from the various universities and tertiary institutions across the country was doing well in the employment sector.

The MCE said the Free SHS is making tremendous progress, since more students are being enrolled into various schools and the literacy rate is high and “many of our young population have gained opportunity to be in school”.

Touching on the 1D1F, Mr Wilkinson said, the Ministry of Trade and Industry has released a list of 58 completed factories whose production ranges from agric-products to the production of toiletries, fabric and bottle or sachet water.

“This initiative has improved lives of many Ghanaians as it employed a number of people in this sector,” he said.

The MCE pledged the Ga West Assembly’s commitment to farmers in the area and of government’s continued support with the aim of increasing food production and improving the standard of living in the municipality.

