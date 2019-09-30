news, story, article

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA



Cape Coast, Sept. 30, GNA - The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has said it remained the only political force with the right development policies and practical ideologies capable of redeeming Ghana from its economic woes and make it strong and prosperous.

According to it, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had since the 4th Republic, had the opportunity to demonstrate what they could offer but their best had not been enough for the country.

Mr. James Kwabena Bomfeh Junior, General Secretary of the Party, said this at the Central Regional delegates conference of the party in Cape Coast.

“The performance of these two political parties is commendable as it may be in education and health but they are merely trying to mimic what the CPP did in the past and because they don’t believe in them, they are unable to do them well”, he said.

Mr Bomfeh said the leadership provided by the two leading political parties over the years, had not been transparent, futuristic and inclusive enough to meet the expectations of Ghanaians.

He implored Ghanaians to consider an alternative CPP Party to deliver them from the economic hardships they were going through.

Mr. Bomfeh also complained bitterly about ‘the winner takes all concept’ practiced by the two main political parties and stressed on the need to embark on a comprehensive and full inclusive system for nation building.

He said the CPP in the first Republic under Dr Kwame Nkrumah exhibited inclusiveness by bringing people like J.H Mensah of blessed memory who was with the then UP tradition on board.

Mr Bomfeh said the new CPP would build on consensus with tolerance and sincerity and urged Ghanaians to rally behind the party adding that it was time to work together to save this country.

The Regional executives of the Party were elected during the Conference and Mr. Samuel Conduah, a Businessman was elected the Regional Chairman with Messrs Ato Maclean and Stephen Afranie as the First Vice and Second Vice Chairmen respectively by popular acclamation.

Other executives elected were Mr Ishmael Addy, Secretary, Mr George Gyimah, Organiser, Madam Elizabeth Kuranchie, Women’s Organiser, Mr Appiah Kubi, Youth Organiser, Mr Allan Yawson, Treasurer and Mr Felix John Krampah, Education Secretary.

The newly elected Chairman, Mr. Conduah on behalf of the executives, called for unity among members and urged them to have a strong and perfect spirit for the 2020 general elections.

GNA