By Samuel Akumatey, GNA



Ho, Feb. 18, GNA - Mr Henry Nana Boakye, National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on members of the Party’s Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) to help secure victory for the Party during the 2020 general elections.

He said the intellectual youth wing must provide its share of support to enable the Party retain power, which included positive education on the upcoming voters register.

Mr Nana Boakye was addressing members of the National Confederacy of TESCON during an "Achievement galore procession" in Ho as part of activities to mark its 20th anniversary celebration.

“The youth has the huge task of preparing the grounds for victory. The Party is fully prepared and requires the readiness and commitment of its youth wing to deliver victory in 2020. We are all intellectuals well position to deliver, and we must not relax,” he said.

He said TESCON had over the years evolved from a movement into the “most formidable, well structured, vibrant student based political grouping," and a strategic part of the Party’s structure.

He said the current NPP government had achieved a lot in three years, with special focus on improving youth absorbent job sectors including teaching, and nursing, whiles ensuring that educational support benefited all, and therefore deserved another term in office.

“We have done a lot in the past three years. Free SHS is celebrated across the globe and lots of countries coming to Ghana to know and appreciate our model. We have transformed the economy in many ways, and it is all because we have a visionary President.

“It is why we need to work hard for the Party and the President to maintain power,” Mr Boakye said.

The anniversary celebration is on the theme “20 Years of Commitment Without Inducement: TESCON Our Generational Pillar”.

Mr Samuel Anmobil Baidoo, National Coordinator of TESCON, said with the support of the Party’s youth leadership, TESCON would deliver its role in maintaining the NPP in power.

A grand durbar has been slated for Tuesday, February 18, at the GM Afetti Auditorium of the Ho Technical University, with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo as special guest speaker.

Health screenings and street campaigns also forms part of the celebrations, which drew members from all 16 regions and over 200 tertiary institutions in the country.

GNA