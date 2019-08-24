news, story, article

By Maxwell Awumah, GNA

Ho, Aug. 24, GNA - Tension is building up at the Dela Cathedral venue for the Ho Central primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) following delays in the voting process two hours into the exercise.

Though the exercise was scheduled to start at 0700 hours, officials of the Electoral Commission were seen setting up the voting architecture around 0800 hours whiles voters lurked around with others agitating about the late start of the exercise.

Mr Stephen Dzokpata, EC’s Returning Officer at the Station told the Ghana News Agency, “we are ready but the Party has issues to be resolved”.

“We are waiting for them” as they deliberate on where to site their tables and screens.

Mr James Gunu, Regional Secretary of Volta NDC said EC are in charge here, falling short of explaining the holdup.

But GNA's investigations revealed the stalemate borders on an agreement not to add delegates from Takla, GPRTU Zone A, Klefe and Ho Zone whose names allegedly appeared on the electoral roll wrongly, which the parties are attempting to resolve.

