Accra, Jan 23, GNA - The confirmation that Mr Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Tema West, who is also the Deputy Minister of Trade, and President Nana Akufo-Addo, are likely to represent the Party has placed some delegates into a jubilant mood.



“It has become all too clear that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary ticket for the Tema West Constituency is a done deal.”

The joy of the Executives of the party, emanated from the fact that, the MP picked nomination forms and was likely to partner President Akufo-Addo for the December elections.

Madam Mariama Kwakye Offei, Tema West Polling Station Women Organiser told the Ghana News Agency in Accra that a tentative approval happened at Tema Community two, where party executives convened in expectation of official announcement that the sitting MP would run for MP again, even as President Akufo-Addo is likely to go un-contested for the Presidential ticket.

“I am so happy that finally, we have the confirmation that my MP is running again; it just simply means that victory is assured for the NPP in Tema West again.”

She said when the Tema West Constituency Chairman of the NPP, Dennis Amfo-Sefah, later emerged with Mr Carlos Ahenkorah’s nomination forms in his hands, it evoked singing and dancing even before he made the official announcement

According to her, President Akufo-Addo’s place on the 2020 Presidential ticket was also assured and therefore the NPP was firmly on the way to re-election both in terms of the Presidential and the Parliamentary election.

“In Nana Addo, we have Free SHS, One Village One dam, One District, One Factory, and many more that our opponents will never be able to counter. Here in Tema, we have Carlos’ good works, including; the creation of jobs for the youth, the supply of vehicles for taxi drivers on work and pay basis, the paving of roads, the rehabilitation of schools, scholarships, distribution of desks to schools, and many more that will get Carlos easily re-elected.”

