Tamale, Aug 24, GNA - Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader in Parliament and incumbent Member of Parliament (MP)for the Tamale South Constituency, has been confirmed unopposed by delegates in his constituency.



Mr Iddrisu, whose candidature was not contested, would be serving the constituency on the NDC ticket for the fifth four year term as MP.

He was endorsed on Thursday in Dungu, a community in that constituency which housed the University for Development Studies, (UDS).

Mr Iddrisu addressing delegates at the ceremony, expressed gratitude to his constituents for the trust and confidence reposed in him by confirming his fifth term parliamentary bid.

He gave the assurance to the constituents to continue to work to address the challenges confronting the area.

Mr Iddrisu further assured them that the party would demand fundamental reforms from the Electoral Commission (EC) and ensure that it conducted free, fair and credible elections to give the NDC victory in the 2020 elections.

He called on the EC to account for expenditure on the online voter registration budget to the citizenry, saying "the EC must account on how they spent the online voter registration budget on an offline Budget".

Mr Iddrisu conceded that the free SHS was a good social intervention and called for the review of the annual budget funding amount from the oil revenue for financing the free SHS and other projects that should be funded under the Petroleum Revenue Management Act.

He expressed worry on “growing insecurity in the northern region,especially Tamale” and urged government and the police service to put in place strong security strategies to ensure the safety and security of the citizenry in the area.

Meanwhile, voting is ongoing in the other constituencies, including; the Tamale North, and Sagnarigu constituencies.

The incumbent NDC MPs who are being contested are Mr Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, MP for Tamale North and Alhaji A.B.A. Fuseini, the Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu constituency as well as Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, MP for the Tamale Central Constituency who declined to contest the next election.

