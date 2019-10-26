news, story, article

By Comfort Sena Fetrie, GNA



Tamale, Oct. 26, GNA – Mr Iddrisu Musah, the Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), has said measures are in place to ensure that all government flagship programmes and interventions are effectively implemented in the metropolis.

He said this while addressing the Assembly’s first meet the press series, in Tamale, on Friday.

Presenting an overview of the Assembly’s performance under President Akufo Addo’s government in the last two and half years, the MCE said two factories have been constructed under the ‘One District One Factory’ policy in the metropolis.

Mr Musah said various projects have been initiated in the areas of roads, education and health including an ongoing construction of an interchange in Tamale to ease traffic congestion.

The MCE said the Free Senior High School policy was on course and has enhanced access to education to the vulnerable in the metropolis.

He said the Assembly has provided mono desks for some schools which lacked them adding that a number classroom blocks have been constructed to enhance basic education in the area.

Under the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCO), Mr Musah said a number of personnel have been posted to the metropolis under the various modules.

Media persons present took turns to ask questions and made contributions on the development situation in the metropolis.

