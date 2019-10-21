news, story, article

By Comfort Sena Fetrie, GNA



Tamale, Oct. 21, GNA- Mr Iddrisu Musah, Chief Executive of Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, has inaugurated an Election Security Taskforce for the December District Level Elections and the Referendum.

A statement signed by Mr Issah Salifu Musah, Public Relation Officer and a coped to Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the inauguration was to ensure a peaceful process.

It said the taskforce, under the Chairmanship of Superintendent Iddrisu Tanko Issifu, Metropolitan Police Commander also includes other security and civic authorities of the region.

The statement said Mr Musah urged the taskforce to conduct periodic security surveillance to prevent and deal with any potential threat to the conduct of the elections in the metropolis.

It said Superintendent Issifu called on all stakeholders, especially key actors in the upcoming electoral process, to abide by the rules governing the conduct of the elections.

GNA