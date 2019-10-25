news, story, article

By Fatima Anafu-Astanga, GNA



Tongo, Oct. 25, GNA - The Tongo District Assembly (DA) in the Upper East Region has undertaken a number of development projects in the Talensi District to improve health infrastructure and delivery in the area.

Notable among the projects the Assembly executed with other development partners are; a modern Mother and baby care unit for the Tongo Hospital, nurses quarters at Gorogo, in the Western part of the District and a CHPS compound at Awaradone community.

Two shea butter processing factories have were constructed at Sheaga and Laabisi, to help the women expand their shea butter businesses and improve livelihoods in the communities.

At a recent town hall meeting held in Bolgatanga under the auspices of the Ministry of Information, Dr Christopher Boatbil Somiteyem, the Talensi District Chief Executive, said the Assembly had completed and handed over a 10- Seater water closet toilet at Tongo, while two other toilets were built at Tindongo Market and the Tongo Primary school.

To ensure proper distribution of water to communities, 25 boreholes were installed through the support of the Catholic Relief Service (CRS).

The Assembly this year, distributed 5,500 cashew seedlings to farmers for planting and handed over nine motor bikes to the District Director of the Ministry of Food Agriculture (MoFA) to improve extension services, he said.

He said under the government’s One District, One Warehouse policy, an on-going construction of a warehouse was underway with works 90 per cent complete.

On education, the DCE said a 15-classroom block was constructed at Kulpelliga in the eastern part of Talensi and a three- unit kindergarten block was built for pupils at Gbeogo.

He said an abandoned teacher’s quarters at Baare was completed and handed over to the school, while furniture was procured and given to the KG pupils.

GNA