news, story, article

By Grace Princess Tarwo, GNA



Accra, Oct 14, GNA-Mr Isaac Acquah Junior, an aspiring assembly member at the Buduburam electoral area, on Monday said he will sustain the development of the community through unity and accountability.

He said he had lived in the Buduburam community for 10 years but had not seen much development in the area hence the need to take the opportunity to vie for the Assembly seat in the 2019 District Assembly and Unit Committee election.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, he said accountability and unity were his key elements since his aspiring area was made of nationals from different countries, adding that with unity everyone could work together for better results.

Mr Acquah said if elected, he would build a well-demarcated market, provide waste bins in every area to ensure a hygienic community, and streetlights to prevent criminal activities at night and develop a pitch, especially for the youth to engage in sporting activities.

He said the move was prompted by observations he made for years living as a resident in Buduburam.

He, however, said some previous leaders depended on the central government for funds to embark on projects in the communities, but he would negotiate for funds from concern stakeholders and institutions to initiate schemes that would benefit the community.

When asked on work done to ensure unity in the community, in relation to recent criminal activities in the community, he said he ran a school that admitted different nationals and was able to maintain peace among the students and parents of the school, and would apply same to his subjects should he be victorious.

He also promised to engage all associations in Buduburam, hold health walk and organise friendly football matches to bring the people together.

Mr Acquah said he was optimistic to win come December 17, 2019, but would accept defeat when unsuccessful.

The candidates aspiring for the assembly in the area are; Stephen Kwaw Amoah, Razak Essuman, David Kwaku Asiedu Botchwey, Lot Arthur, David Atidete Agbefi, Henry Pratt and Joseph Kingsley Eshun

GNA