By Philip Tengzu, GNA

Vieri, (UWR), Aug. 25, GNA – Superintendent Retired (Rtd), Peter Lanchene Toobu, Ex-Executive Secretary to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has brought to an end Mr Joseph Yiele Chireh’s 16-year reign as Member of Parliament (MP) for the Wa West Constituency.

At the just ended National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Primary election, Supt. (Rtd) Toobu polled 755 votes, representing 70.4 per cent of the 1,072 valid ballots cast while Mr Chireh had 317 votes, representing 29.6 per cent.

Out of a total of 1,141 delegates, a total of 1,088 delegates turned out to vote. There were 16 rejected ballots and one spoilt ballot.

The relatively peaceful election, with massive security from both the military and police, was supervised by officials of the electoral commission in the Wa West District.

Both candidates were not available to address the media at the time of declaration of results by the Electoral Commission.

