By Evans Donkoh, GNA

Sunyani, Aug. 25, GNA – A lecturer at the Sunyani Technical University (STU), Mr. Allan McBright Sekyere, was on Saturday elected the National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate in the Sunyani East Constituency for the Election 2020 with 419 votes.

Mr. Sekyere defeated two other aspirants, Messrs Collins Mahama and Seid Mubarak, members of the Bono Regional Communication Team of the Party, who had 345 and 383 votes respectively.

The election was conducted and supervised in Sunyani by a team of Electoral Commission officials from the Bono Regional Office led by Mr. Yaw Badu-Amaniampong, a Returning Officer.

The total valid ballots cast was 1,155 out of registered voters of 1,525 but eight votes were rejected.

Mr. Sekyere thanked members of the Party in the Constituency for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to collaborate effectively with Messrs Mahama and Mubarak to strategise for the Party’s victory in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary election.

