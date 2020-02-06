news, story, article

By Isaac Ansah Larbi, GNA



Suhum(E/R), Feb. 6, GNA - The Suhum Municipal Assembly has for the second time failed to elect a Presiding Member (PM) for the Assembly .

Mr Alexander Oduro and Mr Richard Afasi who contested for the position failed to secure two thirds majority after two rounds of voting.

It is the second time that the Assembly met and failed to elect a PM.

At the first round of voting, Mr Oduro polled 28 with Mr Afasi polling 15 votes and repeated the same figures in the second round.

Mrs Margaret Darkwa Darko, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE)advised them against politicization as that direction could impede the development of the assembly.

